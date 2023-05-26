30-50% off on shoes, clothes in Dubai: How I saved Dh1,000 during 3-day super sale

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 6:31 PM

I rarely shop but on Friday, as Dubai's 3-day Super Sale began, I figured this could be the best time to finally go looking for things I need — and those I have been wanting to buy for a long time, including a pair of sneakers.

I spent hours walking around malls, with the help of this guide. I stepped inside different stores and tried on clothes and shoes, which all had red tags waving at me. Just when I thought I would leave without a paper bag in hand, I spotted the perfect pair of shoes.

I held it and slowly looked at the price tag, hoping I could finally afford it. These branded sneakers, called Adidas Bounce, have always been a bit too expensive for me at Dh899. Today, however, I got it for only Dh500. I couldn't believe it. Sold.

Judging from the crowd of smiling faces at the mall, I knew I wasn't the only one who was able to find a good deal. Nearly every store was bustling with activity, as if all these people had long waited for this day of great bargains.

There were just so many shops to choose from. I was able to explore new brands and styles that I wouldn't have otherwise considered.

No matter how busy the day got, however, the level of customer service remained impeccable. The sales staff made time to check on me and ask how they could help. They were happy to answer any questions and offered suggestions on other items that I might like.

Shopped for my family, too

With all the discounts available, I was able to get everything that I wanted at a fraction of the cost. The deals were so good that I managed to buy other items I had no plans of buying.

I got some summer clothes, including T-shirts and loose pants, at 50 per cent off. Now I am ready for the sunny season.

The sale also came at the perfect time for me as I am flying home for summer vacation. I was able to shop for my younger sister and brother in India and got a sturdy suitcase at a discounted rate. The luggage was priced at Dh229, which was a steal considering the quality.

My rare shopping spree in Dubai had been fantastic and I was able to make the most of it. I got everything that I wanted and managed to save nearly Dh1,000 in the process. When is the next big sale again? I am definitely marking my calendar.

