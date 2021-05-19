Let's talk tech

The 10 must-have gadgets for the 2021 university student

Technology has changed the entire learning experience for students of all ages. These devices help them stay focused and energised for classes and even help them relax in their time off. Without tech gadgets, distance and online learning would not be possible. To fit the current lifestyle of students, here are a few suggestions that add convenience and reduce waste. There are several brands for each gadget mentioned so you can find the right fit for your routine and budget.

1 eBook reader

Owning an e-reader saves you the struggle of hauling books around and you can read wherever you are. Sleek and lightweight and with great battery life, eBook readers, like the popular Kindle, do not have the same screen as computers and smartphones. They mimic that of ink on paper, making the reading experience equal to a newspaper, easing the strain on the eyes with some even adjusting in ?the dark.

2 Noise-cancelling headphones

You want to be able to work with zero distractions. Whether you're attending class, having a team meeting or working on a project from home or a co-working space, chances are there's going to be some aural distractions. To help you focus noise-cancelling headphones are the way to go. Suppress noises and play your favourite music or focus on your ?online class when you need to.

3 Mini projector

If you're a visual learner or if you just like to see your work on an enlarged screen, go for a mini portable projector. Connect to your phone or laptop and project onto a wall in your room for a learning experience that is a little closer to being inside the classroom. Plus, you can binge-watch movies or TV series with that during your time off too.

4 Smart notebook

The debate between typing and handwriting notes has finally been solved! With a smart notebook, you get the best of both worlds. As you write, the ink bonds to the specialised, reusable pages, which can then be easily uploaded to any major cloud-based programme. As well as being environmentally friendly, it's a much more efficient way to organise your notes.

5 Fitness tracker

With a large amount of sitting for classes and inactivity after spending a year at home, it's good to keep track of your daily activity. Depending on the cost, each fitness tracker will offer more features. Anyone on the market will track your daily activity, measure heart rate, and night's sleep and notify you.

6 Wireless ergonomic mouse

As a student, you'll spend most of your waking hours in front of a computer, and this can put a lot of strain on your wrist. That's where a wireless ergonomic mouse comes in, as it encourages a neutral wrist and arm position and provides smoother and more precise tracking to its user.

7 Personal coffee maker

An easy way to get your coffee fix right at your desk! Caffeine addicts can get a practical personal coffee maker at their convenience. It's eco-friendly too as it's fitted with a permanent filter, which will save money and help cut waste. But that's not all: it also comes with a travel mug - handy if you're leaving the house.

8 Foldable keyboard

You just realised that you haven't submitted an assignment due tonight but you're nowhere near a laptop. In such instances, you might think that it's impossible to get any work done, but you would be wrong: with a foldable keyboard (compatible with all major devices), you can type away on your phone or tablet and once you're done, conveniently pack everything away again into your trouser pocket. Efficiency at its finest.

9 Hard drives

The last thing a student needs is losing their 5,000-word essay due the next day. Backing up your work is a necessity. Saving on a cloud-based drive can be risky if you need to access your files on a public computer so a portable reliable backup hard drive is the way to go.

10 Cooling laptop tray

Some people work better in a more relaxed environment, like the comfy living room sofa. When you're not using a desk, a cooling tray will be of serious help. The inbuilt fans ensure that your laptop is never at risk of overheating - an actual danger if you place it atop a cushion or duvet. You can powers it through the USB port from your laptop, with the tray itself providing two USB slots.