UAE law: Can I take a sick leave during my notice period?
You may request your employer to grant you sick leave during the notice period if you are in serious need of urgent medical attention
Question: I resigned from my current job on October 10. I need to serve notice till November 10. However, I need to undergo an emergency procedure which would mean I need a one-week leave. During the notice period, will the sick leave be acceptable, or should I work the full 30-day period?
Answer: Pursuant to your queries, we assume that you are employed by a mainland company in the UAE, Therefore, the provisions of Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 Regulating Employment Relations in the UAE (the 'Employment Law') are applicable.
It should be noted that in the UAE, an employee who intends to resign from employment needs to serve a notice period in accordance with the employment contract. During the notice period, he or she should work on all the working days and may not avail of any other leave.
If an employee avails of leave during the notice period, he or she may have to compensate the employer monetarily. This is in accordance with Article 119 of the Employment Law, which states, "If the employer or the employee has failed to serve notice to the other party for termination of the contract or has reduced the notice period, the party obliged to serve the notice shall pay to the other party an indemnity called 'Compensation in lieu of notice', and it is incurred by the other party as a result of failure to give notice or for reduction of said period, and the indemnity shall be equal to the employee's pay for the notice period in full or in proportion to the diminished part. In regard to employees on monthly, weekly, daily or per hour work pay, the notice allowance shall be computed on the basis of the last pay earned by them. With regard to employees paid on piece work basis, the allowance shall be calculated on the basis of the average daily pay provided for in Article (57) hereof."
Therefore, based on the aforementioned provision of law, it is recommended that you work on all the working days during the notice period. However, you may request your employer to grant you sick leave during the notice period if you are in serious need of urgent medical attention. Based on your request, your employer may agree mutually with you to consider November 10, 2021 as your last working day, or it may allow you to avail of sick leave and serve the remaining notice period once you undergo your medical procedures and resume work to serve the remaining notice period.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I take a sick leave during my notice ...
You may request your employer to grant you sick leave during the... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: What to do if a cargo company demands...
If the receipt doesn't mention an additional amount, the company is... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: What to do if new employer delays visa...
Once a residence visa is cancelled, an individual may reside in the... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Can banks close customer accounts without...
Banks in the UAE need to inform customers in writing at least 60 days ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Abu Dhabi: Driver tries to steal luxury cars from ...
The chauffeur registered his employer's McLaren and Range Rover in... READ MORE
-
News
Police warn of tricks used by pickpockets, car...
Criminals kick their victims, spit on them to divert attention and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Mahzooz draw announces Dh50 million winner
The draw also gave away Dh333,333 to six others READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities...
Inaugural flight to be launched October 25 READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
Dubai: Mahzooz draw announces Dh50 million winner
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
Business
DMCC CEO renews call to ban hand-carry gold on flights
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end