UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?

With the aim to attract talents and expertise from all over the world, the UAE cabinet approved the ‘Remote Work Visas’ scheme on March 21, this year to enable employees from all over the world to work remotely from the UAE.

The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-sponsorship and work in line with terms and conditions issued with the visa.

The virtual working programme is for people who live and work outside the UAE, start-ups and entrepreneurs who meet the eligibility criteria.

More recently, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has revealed steps to apply for the visa on its social media channels. The application process listed below is subject to interested candidates who are applying for visas from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah only.

Those wishing to apply from Dubai must need to process their application through the Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) website visitdubai.com.

If your application to live in Dubai, is approved by the UAE’s authorities, you can also bring your family along, according to updates on the official UAE government website.

A step-by-step process for applicants in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Northern Emirates

>Log into the ICA website www.ica.gov.ae

>Select smart channel services

>Log into the system using your personal account

>Select service via control panel – services map

>Under the visa service, select Virtual Work Residency (for people inside the country) 'Issue Residence'

>Fill in the required data including - name of the person who is applying for the visa, passport number, Emirates ID, etc.

>Attach documents to complete the application process

>Review application and pay required fees

Step-by-step process for applicants in Dubai

>Visit website and fill out details such as full name, e-mail, mobile number and current country of residence

>Have a passport with a minimum of six months validity

>Health insurance with UAE coverage

>Employees must have proof of employment with a one-year contract validity, a minimum of $5,000 per month salary, last month's payslip and three preceding months’ bank statements

>Business owners must have proof of ownership of the company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 and three preceding months’ bank statements.

