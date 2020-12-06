Legal View: Help! I am out of a job in UAE and unable to pay Dh5,000 alimony

Know your rights if you are unemployed and unable to pay towards maintenance for your children

Question: I have a complicated issue. I got divorced five years ago and my ex-wife and two children live in Dubai. As part of our divorce agreement, I pay Dh5,000 as monthly maintenance for my children. However, I have been unemployed for the last seven months and am struggling to make ends meet. My ex-wife is still working, but has threatened to file a case if I do not pay the monthly maintenance. Can I expect any legal protection in this situation as I am without a job and genuinely unable to pay? Please help.

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, we assume that you had obtained a mutual divorce from your ex-wife from the Personal Status Court of Dubai (the Personal Status Court) and the mutual agreement signed between you and your ex-wife is duly attested. Further, we assume that the said mutual agreement signed by you and your ex-wife is an integral part of the mutual divorce judgement. Therefore, the provisions of Federal Law No. (28) of 2005 on Personal Status (the Personal Status Law of UAE) are applicable.

It should be noted that it is the responsibility of an individual who is the party to the Personal Status Court judgement, to abide by the judgement and the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement.

Therefore, you are obligated as a father to pay monthly Dh5,000 to your ex-wife towards the maintenance of your children. Further, it is the responsibility of the father to maintain his minor children in the UAE. This is in accordance with Article 78 (1) of Personal Status Law of UAE, which states: “Alimony of the small child who has no financial resources is on his father until the marriage of the girl or until the boy reaches the age at which his fellow-mates earn their living, unless he is a student continuing his studies with normal success.”

Therefore, based on the aforementioned provision of law and the mutual divorce agreement signed between you and your ex-wife, you may be liable to pay to your ex-wife the maintenance amount related to your children. In the event of failure to pay the amount as agreed in the mutual divorce agreement, your ex-wife may open an execution case in the Personal Status Court against you.

However, considering that you have been unemployed for the last seven months owing to which you are finding it difficult to pay the maintenance amount of Dh5,000, you may approach the Personal Status Court and file an application/case in this regard. You may have to submit relevant documents, including your employment termination letter, copy of your bank statement and proof that your ex-wife is currently employed.

The Personal Status Court shall issue its judgment on your application. It is recommended that you approach a legal counsel in the UAE for further advice.

KNOW THE LAW

