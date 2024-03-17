UAE: Can employees get paid for overtime hours in Ramadan?

The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Question: Can I earn overtime by working more than the normal Ramadan working hours in a mainland company? How does that work?
Answer: Pursuant to your query, the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations are applicable.
An employee is entitled to two hours of reduced working hours during the month of Ramadan in UAE. This is in accordance with Article 17(4) of the Employment Law read with Article 15(2) of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which states, “The regular working hours shall be reduced by two hours during the holy month of Ramadan.”
Furthermore, an employee may be entitled to overtime payment, if his or her employer calls upon its employee to work on an overtime basis. This is in accordance with Article 19 of the Employment Law, which states, “1. The Employer may employ the employee for additional working hours, provided that they do not exceed (2) two hours a day, and the employee may not work more than such hours unless according to the procedures and conditions specified by the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law. In any event, the total working hours shall not exceed (144) one hundred forty-four hours in (3) three weeks.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
2. If the work circumstances require that the employee be employed for hours exceeding the ordinary working hours, such extended time shall be deemed overtime for which the employee shall be paid his basic salary for his normal hours of work plus a supplement of at least (25%) twenty-five per cent of that salary.
3. If the work circumstances require that the employee be employed for extra hours between 10 pm and 4 am, the employee shall be paid his basic salary for his normal hours of work plus a supplement of at least (50%) fifty per cent of that salary. This paragraph shall not apply to employees by shifts.
4. If the work circumstances require that the employee be employed on the rest day specified in the employment contract or the internal work regulations, he shall be compensated with a substitute rest day, or be paid his basic salary for his normal hours of work plus a supplement of at least (50%) fifty per cent of the salary.
5. The employee may not be employed more than two consecutive rest days, except for the daily employees.”
Moreover, if an employee is in a managerial or supervisory position, he or she may not be entitled to any overtime pay. This is in accordance with Article 15(4) (b) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which states, “The following categories shall be exempted from the provisions relating to the maximum working hours”.
b. The persons occupying supervisory positions if such positions vest in them the powers of the employer.”
Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, an employee may be entitled to overtime payment if they work for additional hours other than the stipulated Ramadan period working hours. However, allotting overtime work is the discretion of an employer.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
The company had accused the employee of forging his contract document to force him to give up his dues
Yellow alert, which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities, has been issued for parts of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and Nahil areas
Globally, spot gold was steady at $2,157.31 per ounce at 9.27 am UAE time
The UAE residents’ ambitious trip in their cars that are from the 1930s and 1970s will cover 1,500km in 7 days
Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders who have inspired new generations to serve their communities
This farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha
Ahmed Husain Al Katheeri endured sleep deprivation, hallucinations, and temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius
Although authorities run their own 'trap, neuter and release' programmes, many Good Samaritans have made it their personal mission to safeguard the cats in their communities