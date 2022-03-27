UAE: Woman demands Dh1 million from employer after losing foetus due to work stress

She claimed that she was forced into early retirement and demanded for her job back

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 6:45 PM

A woman has filed a lawsuit against her former employer and demanded Dh1 million as compensation for losing her foetus due to work pressures.

She said the company should pay her a leave allowance of Dh180,000, a bonus of Dh694,000, a land commission of Dh510,000 and a 9-year building rental commission of Dh500,000 for each year of lease.

In the labour lawsuit, the Arab woman claimed that she was forced into early retirement, and demanded for her job back.

She told the court that she worked for the company for nearly 20 years and was earning a monthly salary of Dh77,000.

The woman said that she underwent egg implantation surgery, and was then pregnant.

The company had called her to discuss her early retirement, however, she explained her situation and submitted relevant documents to request for the meeting to be postponed. The company denied her request.

She said that the situation was stressful, causing her to lose her foetus.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance had earlier ordered the firm to pay Dh324,000 in unpaid wages, other allowances in addition to her end of service benefits. The judge rejected other requests.

The firm challenged the ruling to Abu Dhabi’s appeals court which reduced the amount to Dh165,000. The firm was also ordered to pay the woman’s end of service benefits.