UAE visa: Can I renew residency if my passport expires in 6 months?

Public Prosecution also produces awareness film to highlight new punitive policy
Legal3 weeks ago
Question: My UAE residency is up for renewal in a month. And my passport expires in less than six months. Do I need to renew my passport first to get my UAE residency? Is there a minimum passport validity requirement to renew residency?
Response: Pursuant to your queries, in the UAE a resident’s visa may be renewed only if his or her passport is valid for at least six months. Therefore, as the validity of your passport is less than six months and your UAE residency visa is up for renewal within a month, it is recommended to renew your passport at the earliest, and thereafter you may renew your UAE residence visa.
For further clarifications, you may contact the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (the ‘GDRFA’) – Dubai, if you are a resident of Dubai or the GDRFA – Ras Al Khaimah if you are resident of Ras Al Khaimah or Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security if you are resident of any one of the emirates among Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Fujairah.
ALSO READ:
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
Public Prosecution also produces awareness film to highlight new punitive policy
Legal3 weeks ago
An employee needs to check the terms of an employment contract, particularly with regards to salary and allowances, before signing it
Legal4 weeks ago
Can I take up the new job if there is some way for me to testify that company secrets will not be shared?
Legal4 weeks ago
Those who engage in immoral behaviour will face legal accountability, says the Public Prosecution
Legal4 weeks ago
Where and how can I complain if my employer refuses to give me this option?
Legal1 month ago
Types of visas you could apply for to continue staying in the country legally without attracting fines
Legal1 month ago
They will also be sentenced to prison for a maximum of two years
Legal1 month ago
Insured individuals will be entitled to a pension or end-of-service reward
Legal1 month ago