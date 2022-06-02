UAE: Resolutions issued to help resolve lawsuits rapidly

Public Prosecution also produces awareness film to highlight new punitive policy

File photo

By Wam Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 11:43 PM

The UAE has issued resolutions defining the crimes covered by the Penal Order, including four penal laws.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, issued the rules to that will help rapidly resolve lawsuits and provide innovative, judicial and legal services, in line with global trends.

According to the resolutions, which were issued in agreement with the public representatives of local judicial authorities, relevant crimes are defined in Federal Decree-Law No. 31 for 2021 on the Promulgation of Crimes and Punishment Code, the Traffic Law and its amendments, as well as in Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 concerning the entry and residence of foreigners, in addition to Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on combatting narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The resolutions include 41 types of crimes subject to penal orders and the imposition of fines, provided they do not exceed half the maximum penalty for the relevant fine prescribed by the law.

The Public Prosecution also produced an awareness film ‘An Opportunity’, on social media to highlight the new punitive policy adopted by the UAE, in accordance with the new anti-drug law that considers the fact that some users are patients and victims of drug dealers.