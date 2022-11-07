UAE: Pensioners can return to work, merge service periods

It must be noted that a pension is not released if the individual’s salary in the new job is equal to — or greater than — the pension salary received previously

By Wam Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 12:31 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 1:16 PM

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) highlighted the fact that the UAE Pension Law did not restrict a pensioner or retired individual’s decision to return to work. Rather, it encourages pensioners to return to work once again and contribute to the GPSSA, under the condition that they are not 60 years of age or above.

Additionally, pensioners can merge their previous service period with the current one.

The pensioner must, however, understand the provisions of the law prior to returning back to work, since a pension is not released if the individual’s salary in the new job is equal to, or greater than, the pension salary received previously.

As part of the GPSSA’s campaign ‘Our Stories’, which is published periodically on its social media accounts, and in response to a question raised this past week — the challenge faced by a person was that he retired at the early age of 43 without asking the GPSSA about the repercussions.

To his dismay he found out that he could not receive his pension before the age of 50, which was when he decided to return to the workforce and merge his previous and current service periods.

The authority continues to advise individuals to work for a longer period of time in order to receive the largest pension percentage possible upon retirement.

In response to a question raised regarding what the pensioner should do once he/she comes back to work again, the GPSSA clarified that the pensioner was to update his/her CV with the authorities the moment they start their new job, as per the conditions for merging the pension and salary for previous and current jobs.

Regarding the eligibility of a pensioner to combine the pension and salary for his/her employment period in the private sector, the GPSSA explained that the pensioner could combine periods — if the duration reached 25 years in the private sector, and 20 years in the government sector — without being terminated.

