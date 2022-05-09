UAE: Over 3,800 workers receive Dh106 million in unpaid wages after court intervenes

Nearly 2,000 cases were registered in the first quarter of this year

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 12:04 PM

A total of 3,806 workers in Abu Dhabi have received Dh106 million in unpaid wages after the intervention of the labour court.

The payment was part of the expedited enforcement orders of court decisions issued in cases during the first three months of 2022.

New statistics issued by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court on Monday showed that the number of cases registered before the Court of First Instance during the first quarter of this year amounted to 1,932 cases, of which 98 per cent were adjudicated, while the number of cases filed on appeal was 506 cases, with a settlement rate of 97 percent.

The number of settled electronic requests reached 24,687 demands, while the 'Inquire' platform, for answering customers' queries, registered 806 requests, with 97 per cent of replies given within the time limit granted.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said that the periodic performance reports reflect the extent of achievements and efforts made to ensure the achievement of an accomplished justice and the granting of entitlements to the relevant claimants in record time:

“The mechanism that has been adopted to deal with labour disputes in Abu Dhabi courts allows for easy registration of cases through the available electronic channels, holding remote hearings through video conferencing technology and using the mobile court to reach the workers' location in collective cases,” said Al Abri.

He added that cases are promptly settled and judgements are rendered with expedited enforcement, in accordance with the provisions of the labour law and its regulations, which guarantee the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship in a balanced manner, so as to enhance the efficiency, flexibility and sustainability of the labour market in the country.

Al Abri emphasised the commitment of the Labour Court to consolidate the judicial approaches and to develop the procedures, in accordance with the new articles introduced in the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationship, which came into force on 2 February 2022, and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the implementation of this law to achieve the desired goals of strengthening the stability of the labour market and protecting the rights of all parties.