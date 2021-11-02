UAE offers 'neutral' space for divorced parents to meet their kids

If the receipt doesn't mention an additional amount, the company is responsible for delivering belongings without seeking more payment
Legal2 weeks ago
Divorced couples in Ras Al Khaimah now have a meeting place where they can drop off and pick up their children during visitations and custody exchanges.
The Family Court of the emirate launched this community initiative to provide separated families with a ‘neutral space’.
The designated meeting places are located at the headquarters and branches of the Emirates Association for Social Development.
Through this place, children get to see and spend quality time with their divorced parents, without any conflict.
The meeting between a child and a parent will be under the supervision of the Social Support Centre of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, according to Ahmed Muhammad Al Khatri, chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Court. The Family Court will be doing the follow-up.
Al Khatri said the initiative was launched to address the recurring challenges and disputes faced by some separated families regarding child custody and visitation. It aims to reduce family disputes, besides enhancing the judicial system.
