UAE: Man files case against jealous colleague over mocking comments on social media

Those who engage in immoral behaviour will face legal accountability, says the Public Prosecution

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 3:17 PM

A man has filed a case against a colleague who posted demeaning comments of him online.

Taking to social media, the UAE Public Prosecution outlined the details of the case (names have been changed). Ahmed was jealous of his colleague Salem because of his success at work. He decided to harass Salem by embarrassing him in front of others.

When those attempts were unsuccessful, Ahmed filmed videos of Salem and posted comments about him on social media. As a result, Salem filed a case to take legal action against Ahmed.

Highlighting the moral of the story, the UAE Public Prosecution wrote: "The success of your colleague at work does not constitute a reason for jealousy."

Instead, others' successes should serve as motivation to work harder. The Public Prosecution further said that mocking others is unacceptable and immoral behaviour will lead to legal accountability.

