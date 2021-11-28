UAE legal reforms: Alcohol laws explained

Seller needs to provide clear information about electronic products sold through online portals
The UAE announced amendments to a raft of laws on Saturday including prohibiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places or unlicensed locations.
The law also prohibits the sale, provision or incitement or inducement to consume alcoholic beverages to any person below 21 years of age.
The raft of new laws and legislative amendments came during the “Year of the 50th” and are intended to keep pace with the developmental achievements of the UAE and reflect the country’s future aspirations.
More than 40 laws are included in the changes, which together represent the largest legal reform in the young nation’s 50-year history.
The new legislative changes came after intensive coordination at both the local and federal levels, where teams comprising 540 specialists and experts from 50 federal and local authorities have worked together over the past five months in consultation with over 100 private sector organisations in order to reflect global best practice in the new legal provisions.
