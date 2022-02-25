UAE laws: Up to 5 years in jail for impersonating a police officer

The service is only provided by the Capital and available exclusively in the region
Legal2 weeks ago
The UAE Public Prosecution warned that those who impersonate a public profession can face up to five years in a jail.
Citing Article 299 from the UAE’s new Penal Code, the authority said the same penalty applies to whoever interferes in a public profession or service or performs work related to the duties of a public servant for “an illegitimate end” or benefit.
Offenders can face a jail term from one to five years for impersonating security or police personnel.
The post is part of the Public Prosecution’s online campaign to raise public awareness of the new legal amendments after the UAE recently announced the largest legislative reforms in its 50-year history.
