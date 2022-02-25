UAE laws: Up to 5 years in jail for impersonating a police officer

The same penalty applies to whoever interferes in a public profession

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 4:13 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution warned that those who impersonate a public profession can face up to five years in a jail.

Citing Article 299 from the UAE’s new Penal Code, the authority said the same penalty applies to whoever interferes in a public profession or service or performs work related to the duties of a public servant for “an illegitimate end” or benefit.

Offenders can face a jail term from one to five years for impersonating security or police personnel.

