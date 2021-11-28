UAE law now applicable to people committing crimes against citizens abroad

The new law amendments announced by the UAE on Saturday cover a wide range of aspects including crimes committed against UAE nationals in foreign countries.
The new amendments include that the UAE law will apply to anyone who commits a crime against UAE citizens even outside the United Arab Emirates.
ALSO READ:
“One of the most important provisions newly introduced by the Crime and Punishment Law is that the law (will) be applied to anyone who commits, or participates in, a premeditated murder that occurs against a citizen of the United Arab Emirates even if the crime takes place outside the country,” according to a media statement issued on Saturday.
More than 40 laws are included in the new amendments, which together represent the largest legal reform in the young nation’s 50-year history.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The Asian fell from a height when a scaffold he was standing on collapsed
Legal2 weeks ago
Once an employer terminates its employee, the latter is eligible for gratuity if he or she has completed at least one year of service
Legal3 weeks ago
Seller needs to provide clear information about electronic products sold through online portals
Legal3 weeks ago
Fines and other penalties are personal, and those who commit them are solely responsible, says legal advisor
Legal3 weeks ago
Initiative was launched to address the recurring challenges and disputes faced by some separated families
Legal3 weeks ago
Errant establishments were penalised for health violations including displaying expired foodstuffs
Legal3 weeks ago
The amendments will go into force from next year
Legal3 weeks ago