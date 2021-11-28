UAE law now applicable to people committing crimes against citizens abroad

The new law amendments announced by the UAE on Saturday cover a wide range of aspects including crimes committed against UAE nationals in foreign countries.

The new amendments include that the UAE law will apply to anyone who commits a crime against UAE citizens even outside the United Arab Emirates.

“One of the most important provisions newly introduced by the Crime and Punishment Law is that the law (will) be applied to anyone who commits, or participates in, a premeditated murder that occurs against a citizen of the United Arab Emirates even if the crime takes place outside the country,” according to a media statement issued on Saturday.

More than 40 laws are included in the new amendments, which together represent the largest legal reform in the young nation’s 50-year history.

