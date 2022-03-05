UAE law: Dh10,000 fine, year in jail for men who harass women on the road

The same penalty also applies to men who disguise themselves to enter female-only spaces

By WAM Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:11 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution today explained the penalties for indecently molesting a female by words or acts on a public road through a post on its social media accounts.

According to Article 412 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding one year and/or a fine not exceeding Dh10,000 any male who:

1. Molests a female in an indecent way by words or acts on a public road or in a frequented place;

2. Disguises himself in female apparel and enters a place reserved for women or where entry is forbidden, at that time, for other than women. Should the male perpetrate a crime in such a situation, this shall be considered an aggravating circumstance.

The post is part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among community members and increase their awareness about the latest legislation in the country.