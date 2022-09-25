UAE: Dh10,000 fine, up to one-year jail for removing, breaking or damaging official seals

Public Prosecution explains penalty for people involved in such acts

By Wam Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 5:37 PM

If anyone breaks or damages a seal that is affixed by the judiciary or administrative authorities on a place, paper or other things, they will have to face a fine or serve a jail sentence.

The UAE Public Prosecution on Sunday explained this through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for people involved in such acts.

According to Article 326 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), anyone who removes, breaks or damages a seal that is affixed based on an order of the judiciary or administrative authorities on a place, paper or other things, or whoever causes by any means to skip the affixation procedure of such a seal shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding one year and/or a fine not exceeding Dh10,000.

The penalty will be imprisonment if the criminal is the guard. The punishment will be more stringent if a person commits acts of violence for the purpose of committing a crime.

This post is part of the Public Prosecution's efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.

