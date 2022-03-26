UAE: Companies with best labour welfare practices to get more incentives

Six governments offering 30 new incentives for Taqdeer award winning companies and workers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 2:57 PM

Best-performing companies and workers will receive more attractive incentives as part of Taqdeer Award 2022.

Six new government entities are offering 30 incentives to distinguished companies and workers who will be declared winners of the fifth edition of award, which aims to reward best labour welfare practices and boost the living standards of workers.

The new prizes include free employee treatment and training, exemptions of license renewal fees for two years for companies, priority in contracts with government entities, along with other attractive benefits.

Taking the total tally of incentives to 65, the award’s administration said the government incentives, worth tens of millions of dirhams annually, will come in the form of discounts and special facilities offered to companies and workers.

Over 45,000 companies and factories and tens of thousands of workers in four key economic sectors- contracting, factories, free zones and companies working in the field of labour-intensive supply- are set to benefit from the government benefits offered to distinguished companies and workers winners of 4 and 5-star ratings in each edition of the award.

The award’s Chairman, His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai), said the additional incentives will contribute towards building relations between companies and workers and enhancing the reputation of Dubai as the best city in the world to live and work.

“The new government incentives will help increase the demand by the targeted companies to participate in the Award programme and motivate workers of all categories to give more to reach the honouring platform," he noted.

Held every two years under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Taqdeer award aims to motivate labour-intensive companies to positively compete and feature on the Award’s excellence honouring platform.

So far, over 140,000 workers from across various sectors have benefited from the blue Excellence Cards through the award’s previous four editions.

The cards provide special discounts at shopping centres and commercial outlets based in Dubai. Companies winning the award’s 4 and 5-star ratings also benefit from an array of government incentives and privileges including a competitive advantage in bidding for contracts tendered by the government entities along with other special facilities and discounts.

Among the government entities to provide the awards are Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Media Incorporated. Four entities that supported the 2020 edition were the Road and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality and the GDRFA Dubai.