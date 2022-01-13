New decree in Dubai prohibits residential majlises from collecting donations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 2:29 PM

A new decree issued in Dubai prohibits residential neighbourhood majlises from receiving, collecting or promoting donations.

Majlises are prohibited from conducting any activity or providing any service other than those approved by the authority. They should not involve in politics or inciting hatred, racism or sectarianism, or discussing anything that may affect the stability and security of the nation.

The decree on residential neighbourhood majlises seeks to obtain feedback from Emiratis on their requirements for social services. It will help facilitate access to social services for Emiratis, enhance community participation, encourage volunteering and bolster a sense of identity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued the decree in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.

The Community Development Authority is tasked with overseeing residential neighbourhood majlises. The authority will draft policies and strategic plans and presenting them to the Executive Council for approval. Other duties include approving events held in majlises, enhancing interaction among Emiratis and facilitating access to the services the authority provides.

The authority also tasked with facilitating the participation of senior officials and dignitaries in events and activities held in such majlises.