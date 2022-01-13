New decree in Dubai prohibits residential majlises from collecting donations

Many private entities have already announced that they will be shifting to a Saturday-Sunday weekend
Legal2 weeks ago
A new decree issued in Dubai prohibits residential neighbourhood majlises from receiving, collecting or promoting donations.
Majlises are prohibited from conducting any activity or providing any service other than those approved by the authority. They should not involve in politics or inciting hatred, racism or sectarianism, or discussing anything that may affect the stability and security of the nation.
The decree on residential neighbourhood majlises seeks to obtain feedback from Emiratis on their requirements for social services. It will help facilitate access to social services for Emiratis, enhance community participation, encourage volunteering and bolster a sense of identity.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued the decree in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.
ALSO READ:
The Community Development Authority is tasked with overseeing residential neighbourhood majlises. The authority will draft policies and strategic plans and presenting them to the Executive Council for approval. Other duties include approving events held in majlises, enhancing interaction among Emiratis and facilitating access to the services the authority provides.
The authority also tasked with facilitating the participation of senior officials and dignitaries in events and activities held in such majlises.
Many private entities have already announced that they will be shifting to a Saturday-Sunday weekend
Legal2 weeks ago
March recorded the highest number of violations
Legal3 weeks ago
Health inspectors carried out 144 visits to the meat, fish and vegetable markets
Legal3 weeks ago
Several laws protect the rights of those working as domestic help in the country
Legal3 weeks ago
The end-of-service payment of an employee is subject to the provisions of federal employment law
Legal3 weeks ago
They committed the burglary when the family was away and the house was not occupied
Legal4 weeks ago
All related forms, and procedures in the court will be in Arabic and English
Legal4 weeks ago
Where compensatory leave is not allowed, a monetary compensation of 150 per cent of the employee's remuneration must be granted
Legal1 month ago