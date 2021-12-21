Dubai: 2,771 noisy, modified vehicles confiscated for causing disturbance

March recorded the highest number of violations

The Dubai Police have confiscated 2,771 vehicles over the past 11 months for violating traffic laws such as heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic Police, said that the traffic campaigns were launched in coordination with Bur Dubai and Deira Police Stations.

The campaigns aim to ensure road security and reduce the number of traffic injuries and related deaths, as well as protect properties and hold violators accountable for their reckless actions.

Brig. Al Mazroui indicated that March recorded the highest number of violations (456), followed by February (289), April (276), January (271), May (270), November (241), October (223), June (197), August & September (192), and July (164).

The General Department of Traffic Police director stressed that road safety is everyone's responsibility. "Together, we must unify efforts and maintain the safety and security of our roads," he urged.

Brig. Al Mazroui urged parents to advise their children as modified vehicle accidents could be deadly and result in the deaths of innocent people and other road users.

"It is very likely that drivers lose control when operating excessively modified cars, especially if engine modifications were made in a way that does not match the type of vehicle or roads," he concluded.