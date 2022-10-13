Divorced couple in Abu Dhabi file multiple lawsuits against each other, including one for Dh500,000

The decision by the Ministry of Justice will cover financial cases and asset division disputes between couples or family members
An Abu Dhabi resident has had a counter-lawsuit against his ex-wife dismissed on appeal.
When the man and his wife had separated, the court granted custody of their daughter to the mother. The man then filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, demanding that she be stripped of the custody due to bad behaviour and the fact that she could not take good care of their child. The woman filed a counterclaim at the time, but both cases were dismissed.
The man explained that after the two lawsuits were rejected, his ex-wife filed another lawsuit in which she demanded an increase in alimony from Dh7,000 to Dh10,000 a month. She also demanded Dh500,000 for their daughter’s tuition fees.
The man stated that these lawsuits were malicious, and filed a suit demanding that his ex-wife pay him Dh51,000 in compensation.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by the first instance court that rejected the man’s lawsuit against his ex-wife.
The man was also told to pay for his ex-wife’s legal expenses.
This case is related to Muslim expats and Emiratis. Currently, divorce and family cases for non-Muslim expats in Abu Dhabi are not handled by the Sharia court.
