Abu Dhabi: Non-Muslim personal status court issues first marriage contract

The new court was inaugurated on December 14

Photo: Reuters

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 2:39 PM

The Abu Dhabi non-Muslim personal status court has issued the first civil marriage contract to spouses of Canadian citizenship.

The celebration of the first civil marriage contract in the Arab region comes after the new court was inaugurated on December 14.

The happy couple expressed their gratitude for facilitating the service in Abu Dhabi, and appreciated the efforts made both in terms of organisation, ease of application, and speed in concluding the authentication procedures.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), noted the procedures set a qualitative precedent in the region and support the ongoing development efforts of the legislative and judicial system.

Al Abri emphasised that the Judicial Department is working, in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to provide a flexible legal environment for the implementation of the provisions of the non-Muslims Civil Personal Status Law.

This was formulated in accordance with international best practices, and guarantees non-Muslims the right to submit to internationally recognised civil principles that are close to them in terms of culture, customs and language.

The civil marriage registration service is now available on the official website of the Judicial Department for both residents and visiting tourists. The contracting and registration of marriage is done remotely through video conferencing, in accordance with the conditions and controls set by the law.

ALSO READ: