Abu Dhabi announces new rules on alcoholic drinks

Abu Dhabi's tourism authority has released a new set of rules for selling alcoholic beverages, and establishments have been given six months to comply.
In an advisory issued to distribution companies and retail shop managers, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) has specified the technical and ingredient requirements for alcoholic drinks.
These guidelines, it said, were developed to ensure the safety of both consumers and suppliers.
Under the DCT policy, the minimum alcoholic strength must be 0.5 per cent. Wine should be free from vinegar taste or smell, while beer should not contain any artificial sweeteners, flavours and colourants, except for caramel.
"The product must be prepared and handled in accordance with suitable sanitary conditions," it added.
The drinks should also be packed in clean containers that can "protect it from pollution and damage".
All information about the ingredients, origin, manufacturer, shelf life, and alcohol percentage must be specified on the labels.
The rules also covered other details about the kinds of alcohol used — as well as packaging, transport, and storage.
Retail shops and distribution companies are given six months to make necessary adjustments. Legal measures shall be taken against violators.
