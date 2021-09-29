UAE: Apply for 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa; here's how much it will cost

Multiple-entry tourist visa holders can stay in the UAE for a maximum of 90 days per year.

Immigration authorities in the UAE have opened application processes for the five-year multiple-entry tourist visas to enter the country. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has said the visa will now be issued for all nationalities.

The five-year visa enables tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days. Applicants have to pay Dh650 to apply for the visa via ICA.

Heads of tourist agencies in the UAE have confirmed the availability of the multi-entry tourist visa to Khaleej Times.

How to apply

A travel agent told Khaleej Times, “Interested applicants can apply directly on the ICA website. A quota system has not been awarded to travel agencies. Documents, including bank statements of the applicant, can be uploaded directly on the websites -- and it is the discretion of the immigration authority to award the visa to the applicant or not.”

Interested visitors who wish to apply for the visa from immigration departments in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra (Western region) can apply for the visa on the ICA website www.ica.gov.ae.

Dubai-issued multiple-entry visit visas will be authorised by GDRFA.

Applicants can find details for application here.

Moreover, agents have said the demand for tourist visas to enter the UAE has quadrupled over the past several weeks, especially from those interested to attend Expo 2020.

“Our agency is submitting an average of 2,000 tourist visa applications every day,” said Raheesh Babu, group chief operating officer of internet-based travel agency Musafir.com.

How to apply for UAE citizenship

The UAE cabinet adopted a new remote work visa to enable employees from all over the world to live and work in the UAE for one year and approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities in March this year.

Step-by-step process to apply for the five-year visa via ICA

>>Step 1

Upload application information, including name, service beneficiary details, address inside the UAE, address outside the UAE.

>>Step 2

Upload attachments including coloured photo, passport copy, medical insurance, and bank statement for last six months. Applicants must have a balance of US $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies in the last six months.

>>Step 3

Review the application

>>Step 4

Pay for the application

>>Step 5

Receive visa by e-mail

ICA has said that the service is available to all individuals of all nationalities. Individual will receive a multiple-entry visa for five years, provided that the stay period in the country shall not exceed 90 days in one year.

The calculation of the (first, second till the fifth) year starts from the date of the first entry into the country using this visa. “If you wish to extend the annual period of stay in the country for more than 90 days in one year and for a period not exceeding 180 days, you can submit a request to extend the period of stay within the country,” said ICA.

