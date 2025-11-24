Dubai’s Harmonious Model: Tourism That Builds for Tomorrow

Dubai’s remarkable rise as a leading global destination stems from deliberate strategic endeavours that combine the dynamism of tourism with a steadfast commitment to enhancing residents’ quality of life. What distinguishes Dubai is that this vision is not new or externally imposed; it has always been embedded in the city’s DNA. From its early days as a trading hub inspired by the vision and foresight of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai from 1958 to 1990, the city’s development has consistently been guided by long-term planning, ambition, and an unwavering focus on people.

Far from simply generating visitor numbers, welcoming the world to our vibrant city has become a cornerstone of collective advancement, weaving together opportunity, accessibility, and sustainability as integral threads in making Dubai the best city to visit, live, work, and invest in, aligned with the aspirations of our visionary leadership.

Dubai has become the city it is by design, with an eye always on the future. This growth is driven by strong cross-governmental alignment and sustained investment in the systems that shape daily life. We see this in Dubai’s infrastructure, from its aviation, road and public transport capacity to housing, retail, and leisure offerings. Dubai Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have systematic and forward-looking plans to continue strategically developing the city to support our economic and population growth.

Tourism is not treated as an independent pillar, but as an engine of shared prosperity, woven into Dubai’s role as a global hub for innovation and culture. Aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, the city’s tourism performance clearly validates this. Between January and September this year, we have already welcomed 13.95 million international overnight visitors to the city, building on the record 18.72 million who visited Dubai in 2024. But these statistics only tell part of the story. To me, what sets Dubai apart is that this growth is designed not only to attract travellers but to enrich life in the city itself through investments in initiatives that enhance the quality of life of our diverse population of nearly 200 nationalities. It is also a city where people can realise their ambitions, building businesses, raising families, and establishing long-term homes, as so many have already done.

Tourism investments encourage new cultural spaces, better public mobility, and greater vibrancy across communities, allowing both residents and visitors to benefit from a more dynamic, accessible, and opportunity-rich environment. Indeed, at a time when some local populations in major destinations globally are questioning the strains of unchecked tourism and whether its benefits outweigh its pressure, Dubai distinguishes itself through its resident-centred approach, from the infrastructure that continues to be developed, to the diverse lifestyle offerings residents can tap into. Here, growth is not an imposition but a catalyst for collective enrichment.

Dubai has consistently demonstrated its appeal as a top global liveability hub, an ambition embodied in the Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which unites 19 government entities and private partners in more than 200 initiatives focused on sustainable development, enhanced mobility, and enriched cultural and recreational experiences, all designed to elevate the wellbeing of residents and visitors while setting new global standards for urban living. Safety, tolerance, and diversity have become defining hallmarks, positioning the city as both a must-visit destination, and a place where millions aspire to build their futures. A strong sense of safety and security is essential, because building a future anywhere depends on trusting that the environment is stable and supportive. This commitment, echoed in global accolades like our third-place ranking in Numbeo’s Safety Index by City 2025, assures residents, entrepreneurs and investors that progress continually enhances the ease and comfort of their everyday lives. I often tell those unfamiliar with Dubai that I have no concerns about leaving a phone unattended on a table in a cafe for a few moments when going up to order a coffee. I’m far more worried about losing the table, than the phone.

Collaborating to build a vibrant economy

We work closely with partners and key stakeholders from across the ecosystem, incorporating community perspectives to shape experiences that reflect our multicultural fabric. This ensures that development remains connected to the needs of Emiratis, long-term residents, and global businesses alike.

In this UAE Year of Community, these efforts underscore our commitment to strengthening social cohesion and economic resilience, two pillars that define our long-term priorities. Dubai has always been a city in motion, and as the city continues to grow, we are growing with it, ensuring that development keeps pace with the demands of residents and visitors. For instance, the landmark First-Time Home Buyer Programme launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) directly addresses housing accessibility and affordability for Emirati and expatriate residents. By easing entry into homeownership, the initiative enhances investor confidence and makes it more attractive for people to buy property, relocate to Dubai, put down roots, and actively contribute to the vibrant local community. Recent measures, such as the new Hotel Incentive Programme, also support this calibrated growth, helping to ensure that hospitality capacity evolves in line with rising visitor demand.

In parallel, mobility enhancements are transforming daily experiences, whether it is the development of the Dubai Metro Blue Line or improvements to major roads, school zones and districts. These advancements streamline connectivity and make navigation effortless, supporting both everyday routines for residents and visitor explorations across the city. I am often reminded of how seamlessly this progress happens, as I still recall driving along one of our busiest highways and realising that a new bridge had taken shape with almost no disruption to traffic. Moments like these capture Dubai’s unique ability to grow at speed while keeping life moving.

This ethos extends to nurturing the talent and connections that define our social fabric. The visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel segment now forms a cornerstone of our visitor profile, with our residents serving as our greatest advocates. This has been reflected through initiatives such as MyDubai Communities, which was launched earlier this year under the longstanding MyDubai initiative, which spotlights residents sharing authentic stories that highlight Dubai’s multicultural identity and challenge misconceptions. These genuine perspectives offer a richer view of the city to audiences abroad.

Pioneering initiatives for People of Determination

Furthermore, when we speak about making the city welcoming for all, we genuinely mean everyone, including People of Determination as integral members of our society. It was an incredibly proud moment when Dubai was officially recognised as the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere. Accessibility is a core priority, and this milestone designation underscores a citywide effort to make the tourism proposition more accessible for everyone.

Whether it’s the RTA making sure the Dubai Metro offers elevators at all stations, tactile guidance paths for the visually impaired, and designated spaces for wheelchairs on every train, or Dubai Municipality ensuring that major public areas like beaches feature accessible pathways that extend to the water’s edge, along with dedicated accessible restrooms and parking, our commitment to accessibility is visible at many touchpoints. The infrastructure is intentionally designed so that People of Determination experience the city with dignity and independence, with the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) offering dedicated inclusive service and accessible tourism training to ensure that frontline tourism teams uphold these values every day.

Equally, sustainability has become intrinsic to Dubai’s vision, not just to attract or cater to the needs of environmentally conscious travellers but also to ensure that Dubai’s natural assets continue to be preserved. We are aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy through initiatives that both preserve our environment and elevate our global appeal. Initiatives like the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, awarded to 153 hotels in its second cycle for achieving the highest level of compliance with sustainability requirements, represent a clear commitment to environmental impact. Having been at the awarding ceremonies for both editions, I have seen first-hand the growth in the initiative and the enthusiasm of the hotel sector to support citywide sustainability strategies.

Since its launch in February 2022, the Dubai Can ‘Refill for Life’ campaign has already removed more than 30 million single-use plastic bottles from circulation, while landmark initiatives such as DUBAI REEF, a pioneering purpose-built reef development and one of the largest in the world, reflects Dubai's commitment to marine conservation. With the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan set to expand natural and green spaces by more than 400%, residents and visitors will continue to enjoy a city where sustainability is embedded in daily life.

As we look ahead, Dubai is pioneering a new paradigm for global tourism, one where every visitor contributes to a city that is even better to live in. Dubai’s journey is ongoing and in the wise words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “in the race for excellence there is no finish line”. The city’s success has never been the work of the government alone. As Dubai continues to unlock its next chapters of growth, guided by our visionary leadership, its strongest asset will remain the synergy between opportunity and liveability, underpinned by the city’s public-private partnership model, its culture of openness, and its progressive policies. This balance is what makes Dubai more than a global hub of travel; it is a visionary blueprint for the future of tourism worldwide.