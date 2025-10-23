Community involvement and its impact on reshaping our cities

‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much,’ remarked American author Helen Keller. As urbanization accelerates globally, the pursuit of inclusive urban design has become paramount. At the heart of this transformation lies community engagement, not as a token gesture, but as a cornerstone of creating equitable and resilient cities.

After all, cities are not just physical spaces; they are reflections of society’s values, priorities and aspirations, hence the need to address how citizen-led planning can fulfil the requirements of diverse populations.

Consultation to co-creation

Traditional urban planning often relegated communities to reactive roles and only after major decisions had been made, were the participants invited. However, in present times, the shift towards co-creation empowers residents not just to respond, but to shape their environments from the outset.

Experts claim that collaborative idea generation sessions, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and digital surveys allow a broader vision. That’s because integrated planning is not merely democratic; it’s strategic, leveraging the skills and experience of communities to produce locally resonant solutions.

A case in point is Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, where municipal councils play a vital role. The coordination between citizens and government agencies ensures that projects, whether new housing, road networks, or green spaces, adhere to both cultural values and modern urban planning principles. The Emirate has designed public spaces, regulated building standards and oversees environmental preservation that adheres to local aspirations.

Another example is Medellín, Colombia. Its ‘urban acupuncture’ model engaged residents in identifying areas for micro-intervention and creating public escalators in hilly districts, thereby dramatically improving mobility and dignity for people.

Urban acupuncture is a sustainable development strategy that utilizes small-scale, targeted interventions to revitalize locales. Similar to how traditional (medical) acupuncture uses needles to stimulate healing in the body, the approach creates a positive ripple effect throughout the city by addressing specific issues.

Focusing on localized, often low-cost, and easily implemented projects, such as parks, gardens and public art installations, resident and stakeholder teamwork revitalizes their precincts. The formula addresses social, economic and environmental challenges.

In Curitiba, Brazil, Jaime Lerner, a renowned architect and urban planner who served as the city’s mayor, implemented a bus rapid transit (BRT) system that improved transportation and reduced congestion. Demonstrating the potential of large-scale interventions with urban acupuncture principles, Lerner is famous for innovative and sustainable urban development projects.

Equality in accessibility

While bridging the requirement gaps, an important factor is designing for equity, which means prioritizing the vulnerable, not out of charity, but to build stronger cities for everyone without bias. Therefore, access to housing, transportation, education and green spaces must conform with designs that identify where disparities lie and redistribute resources to remedy structural exclusion.

Brazil’s São Paulo applies innovative mapping techniques to identify areas of inequality and targets resources accordingly. Vienna, Austria, practices gender mainstreaming in urban planning, with initiatives such as improved lighting, wider sidewalks, and social housing designed with women's needs in mind.

Likewise, Copenhagen, Denmark, re-established affordable housing after an economic boom and subsequent crisis, recognizing the importance of housing affordability for social equity. Not lagging behind these cities is Tokyo, Japan, which focuses on initiatives for its aging population, including improving healthcare services, access and mobility for the elderly.

Equitable distribution of resources means fair allocation of urban advantages, including transit stops, schools and clinics. Herein, data-informed equity mapping has helped cities like Boston in the United States and Helsinki in Finland, which use demographic overlays and indices to guide investment where the need is dire.

Universal Design principles

Similarly, keeping in mind the safety and comfort of all, Universal Design (UD) was conceptualized by creating products and environments that are usable without adaptation or specialized composition. It focuses on accessibility for individuals of all ages, abilities, disabilities and backgrounds. If handled right in the beginning, it can be cost-effective instead of retrofitting or providing options later.

By considering the diverse needs and abilities throughout the process, UD creates digital and built environments, services and systems. The concept is guided by principles of equitable use, perceptible information and low physical effort. The UD elements:

a) Step-free access is achieved through ramps, elevators and other accessible routes, ensuring that individuals with mobility limitations, including those using wheelchairs or other assistive devices, can navigate spaces with ease and independence.

b) Tactile signage ensures convenience for individuals with visual impairments and low vision. These signs, often incorporating Braille and raised letters, provide vital information for navigation and safety. Tokyo’s metro system integrates UD at nearly every touchpoint - braille, auditory guides and elevator access, serving both locals and tourists with varying needs.

c) Audible alerts at crossings help people with visual impairments or other disabilities navigate safely by providing cues that indicate when it is safe to cross. Audible signals are often used in conjunction with visual signals to provide a comprehensive warning system.

d) Multiple means of representation emphasize providing learners with diverse ways to access and understand information, acknowledging that individuals perceive and comprehend details differently.

Climate resilience

Designing inclusive cities must also address environmental vulnerabilities that disproportionately affect marginalized groups. Climate change intensifies risks of heatwaves, flooding and pollution, which often hit the poor and the marginalized the most.

The answer lies in green infrastructure strategies, including community gardens, tree canopy expansion, permeable pavements and solar-powered shade structures.

The ‘cool roofs’ initiative in New York targeted low-income areas with reflective roof coatings to mitigate urban heat islands. It demonstrated how environmental justice begins with community-rooted intervention.

Culturally diverse designs

Since urban spaces serve as social mirrors, excluding cultural representation can lead to alienation and erasure. Inclusive designs provide an identity to public architecture, street naming, spatial rituals and the visual arts.

For example, Toronto’s Regent Park revitalization included murals and gathering spaces that reflect its immigrant majority. And Sharjah’s heritage zones preserve Islamic architecture alongside contemporary arts spaces, promoting intercultural dialogue.

As a city’s soul is found in its mosaic, spaces that speak of multiculturalism become catalysts. Therefore, community involvement in development is now the buzzword.

American civil rights activist, Cesar Chavez, rightly said: ‘We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community. Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sake and our own.’

The next article will be on Governance in sustainability: The role of municipal and consultative councils in Sharjah’s urban planning.