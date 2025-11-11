  • search in Khaleej Times
Inside Jetex: How Adel Mardini Built a New Benchmark for Global Luxury Travel

In this episode, Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex, shares his journey from humble beginnings in Syria to leading a global luxury aviation brand. He discusses redefining private travel, the UAE’s role in fostering ambition, and how patience, passion, and exceptional service built Jetex’s world-class reputation.

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 11:59 AM