Inside Jetex: How Adel Mardini Built a New Benchmark for Global Luxury Travel
In this episode, Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex, shares his journey from humble beginnings in Syria to leading a global luxury aviation brand. He discusses redefining private travel, the UAE’s role in fostering ambition, and how patience, passion, and exceptional service built Jetex’s world-class reputation.
