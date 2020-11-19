Working towards a better tomorrow

AUS focuses on teaching and learning and is committed to research and creative activity, resulting in new discoveries and award-winning work.

Talented students and experienced faculty from around the world come together at the American University of Sharjah to advance knowledge and explore issues impacting societies. AUS maintains an emphasis on teaching and learning along with commitment to research and creative activity that has resulted in new discoveries and award-winning work. Undergraduate students have the opportunity to engage in research and to gain experience through work placement with leading employers.

Experiences beyond the curriculum prepares students to navigate a future characterised by rapid progress and technological change. Just this year, AUS researchers had their patent accepted for a chemotherapy platform that uses minute capsules to target cancerous cells while bypassing healthy cells, thereby reducing the treatment’s adverse effects. AUS researchers are also working to mitigate climate change, with research underway into the use of porous organic polymers in the capture and storage of carbon dioxide and other hazardous emissions.

AUS alumni are also actively shaping the future for the better. Two recent graduates have been awarded the grand prize in architecture for this year’s Inspireli Awards, the world’s largest global competition in architecture, urban design and landscape, and interior design. Mariam Jacob and Nada Khalaf were recognised for their project, which reinterprets food waste and uncovers the potential of discarded organic material by repurposing it for consumption, redefining it for material construction, and encouraging a sustainable lifestyle within Marrakesh, Morocco.

Through AUS’ Sustainability Office, students have the opportunity to protect the future of the planet at a grass-roots level. Students are invited to become Ecoreps, ambassadors for sustainability that work with the community to improve environmental outcomes. AUS has been the first university in the region to introduce a single-use plastic ban and is home to a new Engineering and Sciences building that meets some of the highest environmental credentials in the UAE. Such environmental successes have made AUS the MENA region’s best performing university in the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System.

