SP Jain — Where Quality Matters

SP Jain’s BBA programme is unique in more than one way.

SP Jain’s BBA students study in, not only one, but several of the world’s leading business capitals — Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai and Sydney. This is undoubtedly one of the most distinguishing aspects of the programme. In each city, the business school students have exclusive opportunities to experience diverse cultures, study international business practices, network with business executives and community leaders, pursue internships, have fun and make friends from all over the world. Exposure to different countries, cultures, and business centers makes its programme, and in turn its students, truly global. It is no wonder then that every year, SP Jain’s BBA programme attracts students from over 20+ countries.

Having lived and studied in the world’s top business cities, SP Jain students have a unique advantage when it comes to competing for global jobs. At each location, they have opportunities to pursue projects, out-of-class activities, and internships that make them very relevant and attractive to leading companies in Australia and around the world. Imagine graduating with a portfolio that includes several global experiences, including a minimum of three internships.

Case in focus

Aadit Mohnot’s is one such success story. Aadit who hails from the UAE is a graduate of our Class of 2019. On completing his first year in Singapore, Aadit had the opportunity to intern at a start-up in Singapore, followed by an internship at Deloitte and then another one at Emirates NBD in Dubai. In Sydney, he had the chance to intern with a private equity firm. Right after graduation, Aadit landed a full-time role at Grant Thornton, Sydney — a professional services firm — in its Financial Advisory (Valuations) department.

Now, compare this to someone who studied in just one city. The combination of classroom experiences and practical learning in not one, but three cities makes our graduates ready for challenging 21st century jobs.

Flexible learning options

SP Jain’s BBA is traditionally a tri-city programme with students completing Year 1 in Mumbai/Singapore, Year 2 in Dubai and Years 3 & 4 in Sydney. Owing to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 crisis, the school has introduced several flexible learning options for its February 2021 intake, including an option for students to start the programme online and continue on campus at a later stage. Visit www.spjain.ae to learn more.

A sophisticated online learning system

At SP Jain, online lessons are delivered using its proprietary Engaged Learning Online (ELO) technology. ELO is a high-end online learning system that replicates a live classroom down to its last detail. The ELO studio is set up with a robotic tracking camera for the faculty that allows them to move freely, maintain eye contact with students, respond to their visual cues and more. Faculty and students are able to engage in one-on-one conversations as if they were sitting side-by-side. ELO enables faculty to evaluate each student’s level of engagement, respond to them individually and keep them motivated — just like they would do in a conventional classroom.