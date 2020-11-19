Outstanding new campus scheduled to open in 2021

The Dubai campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology, delivering a world-class physical and digital experience for students, staff and visitors.

The University of Birmingham, founded in 1900, is ranked in the top 100 of universities in the world (QS 2021) and one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. It is the first Russell Group University (UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing its legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

Next year the University will open a brand new state-of-the-art campus, providing an academic home for 2,900 students with a student experience like no other in Dubai. This outstanding new campus demonstrates its continuing commitment to providing a world-leading, research-informed elite university education in the UAE.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. Students will be encouraged to carry out research in interdisciplinary teams across all of its academic subjects; from Computer Science to Psychology. Flexible study spaces ensure students have a learning environment suited to their needs; facilities will range from large lecture theatres and laboratories through to smaller seminar and tutorial rooms enabling students to work closely with both academics and peers.

The Dubai campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology, delivering a world-class physical and digital experience for students, staff and visitors. Described as an ‘Intelligent Campus’, The University of Birmingham’s new campus has been uniquely designed to embrace sustainable practices to promote environmental sustainability, ensure that the University leads the way in corporate environmental responsibility, and to deliver a modern campus that is capable of adapting to changes in technology, learning and climate. This data and innovative technology will be integrated into the curriculum, spanning subject disciplines, and utilised by industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships.

From world-leading research and facilities, to its forward thinking staff, technological infrastructure and industry partnerships, The University of Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure its students are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way. Find out more at www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai, your future starts here!