Invest in Yourself — A New Year — The Same Quality UK Degree!

Accelerate your education this January 2021 with Middlesex University Dubai.

If you weren’t able to join university in September – Middlesex University Dubai has got you covered. Whether you’re looking to join a foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate programme – the five-star university’s January intake enables you to ‘accelerate’ your education by joining year 1 in the new year, and progressing to the next stage of your studies in September 2021 – meaning there’s no time wasted. It’s that simple.

If you needed another reason to invest in your future this January, the university is offering students the opportunity to choose their mode of study through its ‘Think Smart. Study Different.’ model. Launched in September 2020, this educational model allows students to opt for blended learning (a combination of face-to-face and online classes) or distance learning (100% online) — providing you with that much-needed flexibility.

With programmes including the International Foundation Programme, BA Honours Business Management (offering seven pathways), BA Honours International Business, MA Human Resource Management and Development, MSc Strategic Marketing, MSc Corporate and Marketing Communications, MSc Banking and Finance, MSc Data Science, MA Education, and the highly reputed MBA with 11 pathways — you can rest assured that regardless of your mode of study, you are guaranteed to receive the same world-class standard of education that you would expect from the university of choice in Dubai.

“Middlesex University Dubai’s January intake is a fantastic opportunity for those who were not able to join university in September,” commented Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

“Being able to finish your first year of study in the space of six to seven months before progressing to the next stage of their education in September is a significant advantage,” he added.

Want to find out more about your study options? The university is hosting a range of Virtual Open Days and Postgraduate Masterclasses throughout November and December — giving you ample opportunity to delve further into the programmes on offer and the unique and exciting student experience that makes Middlesex University Dubai stand out from the crowd.

Want to come and visit the campus for yourself? Prospective students can take a campus tour and meet with the university’s Admissions Team — with all health and safety measures and protocols in place to ensure you a safe and pleasant visit.

Students joining foundation or undergraduate programmes in January can take advantage of a range of excellent scholarships and grants of up to Dh90,000. Postgraduate students can benefit from a 10% Postgraduate Study Grant, and those opting for MBA or the MA Human Resource Management and Development programme will receive 20% off their total tuition fees.

Invest in your future this January 2021. It’s a new year’s resolution you won’t regret.

Visit: https://bit.ly/38wD1HP