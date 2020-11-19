Earn an Australian degree closer to home and graduate career-ready

The Dubai campus ensures that students who are unable to travel abroad still have the opportunity to earn a high-quality Australian degree.

Murdoch University Dubai is a branch campus of Murdoch University, one of Australia's emerging research universities, based in Perth, Australia. Established in 2007 in Dubai International Academic City, the university moved to the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park in May 2020. This vibrant new purpose-built campus is twice as large as its former home and features world-class facilities, including a spacious open-plan student breakout space and games room, dedicated Entrepreneurship Development and Graduate Employability space (EDGE DXB), a cybersecurity lab with custom-built systems and 'touchdown' breakout spaces to promote a collaborative teaching and learning environment.

The campus, licenced by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), is also regulated from Australia by the national quality assurance and regulatory agency for higher education, Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). This double government-level oversight assures you of the highest quality international education. The university offers the exact same Australian course content here in Dubai because it believes in its core purpose of providing an exceptional, international educational experience to students in the region. The Murdoch University Dubai campus ensures that students, who are unable to travel internationally for education, still have the opportunity to earn a high-quality, Australian-accredited, internationally recognised degree.

The global workforce demands employees with multiple skillsets. As an international university with campuses in Dubai, Perth and Singapore, Murdoch University caters to this demand by developing students who are looking for an education relevant to the contemporary workplace. Their campus in Dubai offers students the opportunity to study multiple disciplines within the same degree, a multi-functional education to prepare for a multi-functional working environment. These specialisations in more than one subject build the knowledge and skillsets needed to succeed in different career pathways and adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the modern workplace.

Currently pursuing a double major in Finance and Marketing, Ajay Mani found the support received from the faculty and student services team as exemplary. His favourite feature of the Marketing programme is the diversity, understanding different cultures, working with different people. Likewise, he likes finance for its practicality of projects to real-world situations.

Murdoch University Dubai's students now have the opportunity to engage and collaborate with their peers and lecturers in its digital classrooms along with supervised face-to-face collaboration, learning to make practical sense of complex material and sustain collaborative working relationships in online settings. These will be key skills for employment in the future as life becomes increasingly more digital. The university is confident that it is better prepared for any future disruption that may come, blending the benefits of face-to-face experiences with the best of the digital.

Aishani Zafar, currently pursuing a Bachelor of Communications, said: "Being a part of the communications programme at Murdoch University Dubai has allowed me to understand the hows and whys of communication and mass media through courses like Strategic Communication and Web Analytics. Student services at Murdoch Dubai are very helpful and accommodating, and the professors provide their full support and assistance to students facing difficulties in adapting to the course."

With a host of merit-based scholarships and bursaries available, a strong career-support system and a student satisfaction rate of 91 per cent, Murdoch University Dubai's wide variety of foundation, first-year-degree (diploma), undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be an ideal choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, student-focused education that will pave the way globally for their future success.

Welcome by Dr James Trotter, Dean and Academic President