Accelerate your MBA and career with The Manchester Global Part-time MBA

Students tend to enrol in an MBA programme once in their lives, so choosing the right programme is vital.

The MBA is still the pre-eminent management qualification for a serious career in business and students choose to study for an MBA for a number of reasons. These include accelerating an existing career path or switching careers — from a functional role to general management, for example, or even starting out on a more entrepreneurial pathway. Whatever the reason, people only study for an MBA once in their lives and so it is vital that they choose the right one – and there is a wide selection of options available.

An MBA is also a serious commitment of time but the part-time, blended learning format means that students can continue to work and earn, even while they study in their own time, and enjoy the benefits of their new learning almost immediately in their workplaces. The demand amongst MBA candidates is for shorter and more intensive study programmes to help students complete their programmes faster and help them enjoy a quicker return on their investment.

The Manchester Global Part-time MBA is a two-year commitment, but it also offers flexible options, including two accelerated study pathways for students who meet the criteria. These pathways can accelerate the learning process and help students complete their world-class MBA programme in as little as 18 months.

Global MBA Accelerated

The Global MBA Accelerated is an 18-month faculty-led MBA programme for senior managers, high-level executives and entrepreneurs with at least eight years of experience.

Students travel together to attend face-to-face workshops in Manchester, Dubai and Shanghai, followed by a choice of electives at any of the University’s six global locations.

Global MBA Finance Accelerated

MBA candidates with professional accountancy qualifications can join the 18-month Finance Accelerated programme. This option is perfect for those seeking faster career progression with a specific focus on finance. To be eligible for this option, candidates must have at least three years of professional experience, and be able to show evidence of strong career progression and a recognised degree (or eight to 10 years of managerial experience) and an accountancy qualification, such as ACCA or CIMA.

As Xavier Duran Martinez, Director of MBA Programmes, says: “At Alliance MBS, we produce creative, resilient and socially-responsibly graduates who will thrive in the technological age. We continuously update our curriculum to ensure it focuses on the business challenges they will face as a leader, now and in the future. Students will learn to navigate uncertainty and confidently take on complex challenges, in this once-in-a-lifetime learning journey.”

The MBA is a significant investment in time but you can accelerate the learning and enjoy the benefits faster.