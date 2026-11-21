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The Amazon White Friday sale is in full swing, and we're back with another round of interesting finds. For Day 2 of our daily picks, we have been exploring everything from smart gadgets and kitchen conveniences to fashion, accessories and outdoor essentials, looking for offers that deserve a closer look. As always, the idea is simple: we do the browsing so you don't have to.

Today's selection brings together some tempting tech, including the Echo Dot smart speaker and Kindle Colorsoft e-reader, alongside everyday kitchen helpers such as the Nespresso Inissia coffee machine and NutriCook egg cooker. On the fashion and accessories front, we have spotted a Champion hoodie, a Tissot PRX watch, a versatile Bagsmart gym or travel bag, and a comfortable Ekouaer lounge set. And for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors, we have also included a Coleman camping tent and an oversized padded chair that could be just the thing for a relaxing weekend.

Whether you are searching for a useful home upgrade, treating yourself to something new, planning your next camping trip or getting a head start on gift shopping, these are the 10 Amazon White Friday deals in the UAE that made our Day 2 shortlist. We will continue sharing fresh discoveries throughout the campaign, so there's always something new to explore. Prices and availability may change, so check the product listings for the latest offers.

See more KT Smart Buys here!