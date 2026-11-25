[Editorial disclosure: Khaleej Times independently selects everything it recommends and may earn a commission for purchases made through article links. This helps our newsroom at no extra cost to you.]

With the UAE National Day holiday approaching and the festive season just around the corner, travelling is part of the agenda for many of us. That's why, for Day 6 of our Amazon White Friday in UAE deals series, we have looked for 10 useful travel essentials, from luggage and packing organisers to portable chargers, clever accessories and gadgets that could earn their place in your suitcase.

For those who enjoy capturing their adventures, we have spotted an Insta360 camera, while an Anker power bank and Ugreen universal travel adapter could help keep devices charged on the move. There's also a Proglobe memory foam travel pillow for a more comfortable trip, a Fintie travel document organiser for keeping important items together and an Apple AirTag for tracking belongings.

On the luggage and accessories front, our selection includes a North Face sling backpack, an oversized S-Zone travel tote, a Veken packing cube set and an Amazon Basics underseat rolling bag for keeping essentials within reach.

Whether you are heading off for the National Day break, preparing for a December holiday or simply looking to make future journeys more organised, these are the 10 Amazon White Friday travel deals in the UAE that made our Day 6 shortlist. As always, we have done the browsing so you don't have to. Prices and availability may change, so check individual product listings for the latest offers.

See more KT Smart Buys here