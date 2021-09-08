HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, September 8 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 8, 2021

We're in touching distance of the weekend, but just before we begin winding down thank you for tuning into 8@8 with David Light on this Wednesday, September 8. On today's programme we're bringing you stories including very important travel updates, free PCR tests for students and the UAE football team is another point closer to the World Cup finals. Come on in!