8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, September 29
Welcome to Wednesday's edition of 8@8 with David Light where on this September 29th we're bringing you stories from the UAE including how to get your hands on Expo 2020 Dubai tickets, why it's a good day for Sharjah Police and the surprising night of Champions League football we just witnessed. Come on in!
KT Podcasts
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony