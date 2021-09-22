8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, September 22
Wednesdays are always a winner in our book, but even better when you start them off by tuning into 8@8 with David Light where headlines from the UAE today include modern medical marvels, new laws and the introduction of an Expo theme song. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, September 22
Wednesdays are always a winner in our book, but even better when you... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, September 19
It's a new week once again here in the UAE and thank you for... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, September 12
It's a brand new week in the UAE and time for some brand new... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, September 8
We're in touching distance of the weekend, but just before we begin... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road
Police urge motorists to drive with caution READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne
The quake’s epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden congratulates Trudeau on Canada election...
Trudeau's party won the federal elections, but failed to gain an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports its lowest active Covid cases in...
Daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent READ MORE
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
31 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes