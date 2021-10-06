8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, October 6
It's a fine Wednesday and it's time for you to begin the day with a dose of news delivered right to your ears by 8@8 with David Light: all the latest headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's show hear about Sharjah's new tech to control traffic, increased capacity at football stadia ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to the Expo stage. Come on in!
