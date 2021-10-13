8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, October 13
It's a bright and breezy Wednesday and you're looking for news. Well done happening across 8@8 with David Light where we bring you all the headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's programme there are stories as varied as flight tips for those jetting off out of Abu Dhabi next week, where you can see a very special flypast over the coming days and World Cup qualifying drama on our very doorstep. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, October 13
It's a bright and breezy Wednesday and you're looking for news. Well... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, October 10
Great news from Expo, fantastic news for UAE economists and lovely... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, October 7
That's right it's Thursday at last and you're listening to 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, October 6
It's a fine Wednesday and it's time for you to begin the day with a... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Emirates plane with Expo livery to fly over Shk...
Public encouraged to take photos, videos of the flypast that'll take... READ MORE
-
Sports
World Cup Qualifier: Equaliser rescues UAE...
Ali Mabkhout scores in stoppage time as The Whites settle for 2-2 draw READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: India's Prasar Bharati to air...
Millions of South Asians living in the Gulf are expected to tune in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid crisis over, residents urged to follow...
Threat of Covid infection still exists and people must do all they... READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded
12 October 2021
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget till 2026