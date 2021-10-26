8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, October 26
And you're back listening to 8@8 with David Light where the latest news from the UAE delivered to you on this podcast every weekday morning includes Emirates airline hiring, Expo thriving and exciting goings-on in the world of cricket. It's a stellar Tuesday, come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, October 26
And you're back listening to 8@8 with David Light where the latest... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, October 25
It's Monday, October 25 and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light: ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, October 24
It's a brand new week in the UAE after a long weekend and we're... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, October 20
And here we go, the final day of the working week for many. Ready for ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Season 26 of Global Village opens today
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police reunite couple separated for seven...
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19. READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dubai Ruler orders humanitarian air-bridge ...
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Biden imposes new travel vaccine rules, lifts...
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Emirates, flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
25 October 2021
Markets
NRI Alert: Indian rupee slips below 75 against dollar
25 October 2021
Africa
Govt officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup