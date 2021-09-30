KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, September 30

David Light /Dubai
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 30, 2021

We come to the end of the week, but that doesn't mean the news stops! Listen to today's 8@8 with David Light where UAE headlines include last-minute Expo preparations, how to reduce your traffic black points in Sharjah and will Whatsapp calls be up and running now? Come on in.

David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




