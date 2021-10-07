8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, October 7
That's right it's Thursday at last and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light to see you into the weekend with stories from the UAE including more time off for people to visit Expo, a car showroom being in trouble for a promotion and someone winning the Dubai Duty Free million dollar draw with a ticket purchased online. Come on in!
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, October 7
