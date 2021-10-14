HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, October 14 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 14, 2021

It's Thursday at last and you're ready for the weekend, we're sure. Before you put your feet up, however, start the day off with a splash of news on 8@8 with David Light: all the latest headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's programme hear about a daring helicopter rescue on the local highways, what AD students thought of their real-life Squid Game and when the next public holiday is due. Come on in!