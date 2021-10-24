HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, October 24 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 24, 2021

It's a brand new week in the UAE after a long weekend and we're getting you back into the swing of things by bringing you the headlines on 8@8 with David Light. On today's podcast, hear the latest plans for Hatta, why cats a feeling happier in Abu Dhabi and there's an open day for jobs coming up. Let's go!