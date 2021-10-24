8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, October 24
It's a brand new week in the UAE after a long weekend and we're getting you back into the swing of things by bringing you the headlines on 8@8 with David Light. On today's podcast, hear the latest plans for Hatta, why cats a feeling happier in Abu Dhabi and there's an open day for jobs coming up. Let's go!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, October 24
It's a brand new week in the UAE after a long weekend and we're... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, October 20
And here we go, the final day of the working week for many. Ready for ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, October 19
It's a lovely Tuesday, October 19, and you're listening to today's... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, October 18
It's October 18 and if you don't like Mondays, don't worry, 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities...
Inaugural flight to be launched October 25 READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fair skies, chance of fog formations
Light to moderate winds READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: England beat West Indies by six...
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed approves Hatta Master Development ...
Plan will transform Hatta into an attractive local and international... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Business
DMCC CEO renews call to ban hand-carry gold on flights
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end