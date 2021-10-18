HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, October 18 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 18, 2021

It's October 18 and if you don't like Mondays, don't worry, 8@8 with David Light is here to perk up your day with eight headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's show, autonomous delivery vehicles are coming to Dubai, you can now receive your child's birth certificate over WhatsApp and there's some out of this world space news. Come on in!