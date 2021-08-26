#Star Tech: How can startups build their business on Instagram
There are nearly one billion users on Instagram globally, out of which 63 million users are spread across the Mena region alone. Priya Patel Chomel joined Instagram as their Product Growth Lead in December 2015. As Instagram’s first employee in the Middle East, she gave us an insight into how startups can use social media platforms for growth and business. Listen to her full interview.
