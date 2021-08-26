KT Podcasts
Logo
 
HOME > KT Podcasts

#Star Tech: How can startups build their business on Instagram

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 26, 2021

There are nearly one billion users on Instagram globally, out of which 63 million users are spread across the Mena region alone. Priya Patel Chomel joined Instagram as their Product Growth Lead in December 2015. As Instagram’s first employee in the Middle East, she gave us an insight into how startups can use social media platforms for growth and business. Listen to her full interview.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210826&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829338&Ref=AR&profile=1880 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1880,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 