KT One-on-One: The Big Interview

Filed on December 14, 2020

Today on Khaleej Times One-on-One, we talk with John Cleese about his new show coming to Dubai and what we can expect during the show. He also discusses his love for Dubai and cricket. John Cleese is an English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. In the late 1960s, he co-founded Monty Python, the comedy troupe responsible for the sketch show Monty Python's Flying Circus.