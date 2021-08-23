KT Podcasts
Logo
 
HOME > KT Podcasts

How Afghanistan's history shows up in Taliban's current takeover

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 23, 2021

KT has an in-depth look with Foreign Analyst Simran Sodhi at how and why Afghanistan's history has led to the current takeover by the Taliban.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210823&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829707&Ref=AR&profile=1880 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1880,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 